Chart alert: Gold (XAU/USD) bearish trend resumes below $4,620 as stagflation and oil strength weigh

This is a follow-up analysis and an update of our prior report, “Chart alert: Gold medium-term downtrend triggered as $4,960 support broke”, published on 19 March 2026.

Since 19 March, Gold (XAU/USD) has staged the expected bearish impulsive down move sequence and plummeted by 15% to print a 4-month low of $4,099 on Monday, 23 March 2026, supported by the “stagflation fear” macro factor.

Thereafter, the previous yellow metal staged a rebound of 12% to hit an intraday high of $4,603 on the backdrop of “TACO” optimism that the US White House Administration is looking to end the month-long US-Iran war, in turn, allowing passage to reopen in the Strait of Hormuz, the global oil flow choke point.

Read more over here why” TACO” induced risk-on sentiment may fail to materialize this time: “Global markets swing on US–Iran War headlines as risk-on rally falters – a cross analysis on S&P 500, US Dollar Index, AUD/USD, and WTI crude”.

Right now, intermarket and technical analyses are pointing to another leg of bearish impulsive down move for Gold (XAU/USD), likely the end of the 12% corrective rebound, aka dead cat bounce from Monday’s low.