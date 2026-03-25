Fragile optimism stands in Equities, what's next? – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

US Stock benchmarks are still attempting to price a cautious but seemingly better narrative around the Middle East conflict into another rebound in today's session.

This continues the theme that had shaken Markets in Monday's chaotic, but more positive weekly open: The War doesn't seem to be taking a turn for the worse, hinting at what could really be a four to five-week-long conflict.

It would be almost too good to be true to see Donald Trump make good on his words, having announced such a deadline to the ceaseless strikes on Islamic regime targets in Iran.

The current War isn't faring well with the American public, and right ahead of the Midterms coming up in November, the President surely doesn't want to aggravate his case.

But during wartime, each headline has to be taken with a pinch of salt, particularly with Iran reportedly rejecting Trump's 15-point plan to add their own demands – They are particularly keen on conserving their long-range ballistic missile capabilities, but the world knows how dangerous they have been, so expect this to be a zone of contention.

We should learn more on these developments by Friday.