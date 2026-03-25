A better mood is soothing markets, but will it last? – North American Mid-Week Market Update

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine current themes in North America and provide an overview of index and currency performance.

As we are now well into the fourth week of the US-Iran-Israel conflict, Market Participants are still looking to see whether we are in for a long ride.

At the commencement of the conflict, both the US and Israeli side announced operations spanning around 5 weeks, something that largely got priced out as the War continued and anxious headlines came by the thousand. We are slowly approaching the deadline.

The reality of the strategic advances is difficult to estimate, but what is certain is that ballistic missile and drone launches have greatly diminished since the start of the War, from 100 salvos at once to the current 1 or 2 per launch. Could it be enough to compromise the Islamic regime?

At least, WTI's correlations with other asset classes during the entire War have generated opportunities to find trades, even if some of the commodity's movements were nothing short of erratic.

Check out the almost perfect inverted correlation between WTI and the Dow Jones!