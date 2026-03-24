The Metals space is as confused as traders are – Silver (XAG/USD) & Gold (XAU/USD) intraday outlook

Referenced assets
- Silver, Gold, and Platinum are consolidating after consequential corrections in the past few sessions
- As Traders still attempt to price the next phase of the conflict, metals have formed a short-term bottom. Will it translate to a long-term one?
- Intraday timeframe analysis for XAG/USD and XAU/USD
Today is an unusual session for the markets following a chaotic day yesterday.
Participants cannot be blamed for the current uncertainty; we are now in the aftermath of a series of decisions made by major Central Banks. Fundamentals are inconsistent, leading to a widespread sense of confusion across all asset classes, resulting in a slow consolidation.
Given that many of the world's most educated economists, like the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other Central Bankers, seemingly struggle to understand the ongoing situation, it will be challenging to predict the market's direction once the uncertainty lifts.
Metals are not immune to this confusion, especially after experiencing volatile 10% swings up and down yesterday – They are today, however, experiencing a relatively calmer session: Silver is up a shy 1%, Gold retreats from $4,400 and other Metals like Platinum are hanging close to unchaged.
In general, after periods of significant volatility and a lull in news, the markets tend to trade within a range. This is precisely what we are witnessing today.
The best approach now is to take a step back and prepare for what lies ahead. These types of sessions offer key breakout levels, as algos and traders await news to catalyze the next movement in the markets.
Let's explore the recent shifts in an intraday timeframe analysis of Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) to identify where are the key levels to watch for breakouts.
Gold (XAU/USD) 4H Chart and levels
Gold (XAU/USD) 4H Chart, March 24, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Gold is now stuck in a triangle formation right at its quintessential $4,400 level – decisive for upcoming action.
Remaining with +/- $75 of the psychological zone gives a further sense of uncertainty, hence this provides key breakout levels to play as the week continues:
- Above $4,475, Bulls will hold the advantage until $4,700
- Below $4,325 however, expect $4,100 to retest swiftly
Intraday Timeframe Levels to watch for Gold (XAU/USD):
Resistance Levels:
- Short-term breakout level $4,475
- February Wick Pivot $4,675 - $4,725
- $4,850 to $4,900 Key Resistance
- $5,100 Pivotal Resistance
- $5,400 mini-resistance
Support Levels:
- Pivotal Support $4,325 – $4,400
- Main Channel Lows Support $4,100
- Higher Timeframe Support $3,880 to $4,000
- $3,200 to $3,500 Major Support
Silver (XAG/USD) 4H Chart and levels
Silver (XAG/USD) 4H Chart, March 24, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Silver has seen similar volatility and is now fighting to hold its $70 key level (+/- $1)
- Rebounding and closing on a 4H candle above $71 would point to a swift retest of $75 to $77.50 Momentum Pivot level, re-entering its 2025 bull channel
- Extending above $80 puts back the trend in the bull's hand
- Rejecting $69 however would point to a retest of the $62 previous session support.
- Breaking below $61 hints at the $50 to $55 October 2025 Support
Higher Timeframe Levels to watch for Silver (XAG/USD):
Resistance Levels:
- $71 intraday resistance
- Key Momentum Pivot $74 to $77.50
- Major Resistance $84.50 (50-Day MA)
- Higher Timeframe and War Resistance $90 to $95
- Current Record $121.67
Support Levels:
- December FOMC Minor Support $64 to $66
- $61.10 Past Session lows
- $50 to $55 October Resistance now Major Support
- Silver's 2011 All-time highs $49.81
Safe Trades!
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