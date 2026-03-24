Wall Street uncertain amid US-Iran (potential) talks – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

Referenced assets
- US Stock Benchmarks rebounded strongly yesterday but haven't managed to hold their highs
- With Oil still much lower than its Globex open, sentiment has eased but remains dreary
- Exploring Technical Levels for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500
US equity benchmarks staged a solid rebound yesterday, but once again failed to hold onto their highs — a pattern that is starting to feel all too familiar in this environment.
Despite some easing in broader sentiment, helped by Oil trading well below its Globex open, the overall tone remains fragile. Markets are struggling to find clear direction as the fundamental backdrop stays clouded, leaving indices mixed into today’s session.
Under the surface, weakness is beginning to show. This marks a second consecutive day of broad participation, but some of the largest names are weakening. Microsoft and Alphabet are both down around 2%, dragging on the Nasdaq and maintaining the pressure on tech.
The broader issue lies in geopolitics. While US-Iran talks may have quietly started, markets remain highly skeptical about the feasibility of any meaningful breakthrough. That caution has only been reinforced by Saudi Arabia shifting toward a more aggressive stance, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already fragile narrative.
As a result, markets appear stuck at a pressure point — reacting less to headlines, yet unable to fully push higher. It’s a classic sign of hesitation, where positioning is light, conviction is low, and participants are waiting for clearer signals before committing.
Morning Data releases – MarketPulse Economic Calendar
This morning’s PMI releases did little to help, coming in mixed with Manufacturing posing a large surprise but Services slowing down.
Private Credit is also making the headlines once again, with Apollo Global Management, a large Asset Manager, restricting withdrawals to 5% amid continued outflows in the space – This remains one of the more concerning financial catalyst in Markets, which deserves some attention.
Financials are remaining unscathed for now but don't forget to monitor this situation.
Let's spot where today's rough price action is heading by looking at today’s intraday charts and trading levels for the major US indexes: the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500.
Current Session's Stock Heatmap
Current picture for the Stock Market (12:17 PM ET) – Source: TradingView – March 24, 2026
Today's sector action is broadly positive, supported by the beat in Manufacturing PMIs and pulling the Dow on top, while other Indexes struggle.
Producer Manufacturing and Utilities are the large outperformers for yet another session while Tech struggles to find meaningful balance.
Dow Jones 1H Chart and Trading Levels
Dow Jones (CFD) 1H Chart – March 24, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The DJIA is forming a slightly bullish price action but is still struggling to break above its 200-Hour Moving Average – Clearing it leaves space for bulls.
On the other hand, rejecting it would maintain the broader downwards channel.
I strongly invite you to check out this wonderful in-depth Dow Jones analysis to spot how the latest fundamentals interact with the technicals:
Read More: Chart alert: Dow Jones (DJIA), TACO trade may not work, watch the 46,710 resistance
Nasdaq 1H Chart and Trading Levels
Nasdaq (CFD) 1H Chart – March 24, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Nasdaq is stuck in a bizarre consolidation, having rejected its previous session's spike and now testing the lower regions of its range.
The 24,150 to 24,200 Support, testing immediately, will be acting as major guide to the action – With a triangle formation's upper and lower boundaries defined by the Support Zone, look for either a break above or below to play breakouts.
The immediate outlook is more balanced than anything as traders await for headlines.
Nasdaq technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- 24,200 Triangle top
- 24,450 to 25,550 Range Pivot (short-term resistance)
- Mini-intraday Resistance 24,750
- Key Resistance 25,000 to 25,200 (Range highs – Long-term Bullish above)
Support Levels
- February Support 24,150 and Triangle lows
- October - November Support 23,800 to 24,000
- Morning lows: August 2025 next Support at 23,580 to 23,700
- Early 2025 ATH at 22,000 to 22,229 Support
S&P 500 1H Chart and Trading Levels
S&P 500 (CFD) 1H Chart – March 24, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The S&P 500 is still holding its downwards channel formed throughout the middle of last week, currently testing its mid-level – breaching it would give the upper hand to Bulls.
With the action still mixed, past session breakout levels remain intact:
- Above 6,650, the short-term momentum gets short-term bullish
- Buyers will need to breach 6,600 to relaunch intraday momentum
- Bull momentum confirms above 6,700
- Below 6,560, bears are back in control.
S&P 500 technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- Momentum Pivot 6,640 to 6,650
- 6,680 to 6,700 Mini-resistance
- 6,740 Key intraday resistance
- Pivotal Resistance 6,770 to 6,800
Support Levels
- 6,570 to 6,600 Monday Key Double Bottom support
- 6,490 to 6,512 October lows
- 6,442 Morning Lows
- 6,400 Major psychological support
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