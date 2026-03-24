Wall Street uncertain amid US-Iran (potential) talks – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

US equity benchmarks staged a solid rebound yesterday, but once again failed to hold onto their highs — a pattern that is starting to feel all too familiar in this environment.

Despite some easing in broader sentiment, helped by Oil trading well below its Globex open, the overall tone remains fragile. Markets are struggling to find clear direction as the fundamental backdrop stays clouded, leaving indices mixed into today’s session.

Under the surface, weakness is beginning to show. This marks a second consecutive day of broad participation, but some of the largest names are weakening. Microsoft and Alphabet are both down around 2%, dragging on the Nasdaq and maintaining the pressure on tech.

The broader issue lies in geopolitics. While US-Iran talks may have quietly started, markets remain highly skeptical about the feasibility of any meaningful breakthrough. That caution has only been reinforced by Saudi Arabia shifting toward a more aggressive stance, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already fragile narrative.

As a result, markets appear stuck at a pressure point — reacting less to headlines, yet unable to fully push higher. It’s a classic sign of hesitation, where positioning is light, conviction is low, and participants are waiting for clearer signals before committing.