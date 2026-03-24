Markets Today: Oil surges as Iran denial sours market sentiment, Japan inflation near 4-year lows. FTSE eyes 10000 psychological level

Oil prices surged by 4% after Iran denied engaging in de-escalation talks with the US

The US dollar strengthened on safe-haven demand and diminishing expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut this year.

Japan’s core inflation rate slipped to 1.6% in February, falling below the central bank’s 2% target for the first time in nearly four years.

Technically, the FTSE 100 index is in a consolidation phase with a bearish alignment

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Emerging Asian equities saw a volatile session on Tuesday, ultimately paring their early gains as investor anxiety persisted regarding the energy-related economic fallout from the ongoing Middle East conflict.

While market sentiment was initially bolstered by a recovery from previous losses, jitters remained high following Iran's denial of negotiations with the US aimed at ending the war.

Consequently, major benchmarks across the region struggled to maintain their morning momentum, reflecting a cautious atmosphere despite the day's technical rebounds.

Performance across individual markets was characterized by significant intraday retreats. South Korea’s KOSPI, which surged over 4% early on, settled closer to a 2.4% gain by the afternoon, while Taiwan’s shares cooled to a 0.8% increase after peaking at 2%.

Similar patterns emerged in Singapore and Bangkok, where initial gains of 1.8% were whittled down to much slimmer margins. Despite these daily fluctuations, the broader monthly outlook remains grim; most regional benchmarks are deep in the red for the month, with losses ranging from 1% to 14%, leaving Indonesia and South Korea as some of the period's weakest performers.