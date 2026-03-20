Farewell, Rate Cuts – Markets Weekly Outlook

After all these talks throughout the beginning of the year about a New World Order, what fundamentally changed was the actual shift in Market pricing, which came progressively since the late January FOMC and kept looming over investors until this fateful week.

This week marked a new turn in Central Banking, with not less than 8 rate decisions across Majors, including the Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Royal Bank of Australia, the People's Bank of China, the Federal Reserve, Bank of Canada, the Swiss National Bank, and the European Central Bank.

The verdict? Only one actual change: A rate hike for the RBA.

But the true verdict was the swift repricing for hikes all around the globe, which brought headwinds to virtually all asset classes. Add to it longer expectations for the ongoing US-Iran-Israel War, and you get a spicy combo.