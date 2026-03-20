USD strength vs Euro vulnerability: What’s next for the EUR/USD pair?

Current Price Dynamics: The Post-ECB Correction

In recent sessions, EUR/USD surged to a weekly high of 1.1616. This advance was primarily triggered by the ECB’s decision to hold interest rates steady while simultaneously signaling heightened concern over inflation.

Although the central bank maintained the deposit facility at 2.00%, President Christine Lagarde’s press conference struck a notably hawkish chord. She warned that rising energy prices spurred by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran would likely push inflation above the 2% target in the near term.

However, the Euro’s gains proved fragile. By Friday, the pair retraced toward 1.1560 as the US Dollar (USD) regained its footing. The Greenback’s resilience is being supported by a broader flight to safety as global markets grapple with "unabated geopolitical effervescence."

While the Fed’s own hawkish stance previously dominated the narrative, the market is now focusing on the narrowing policy divergence between the Fed and other major central banks like the ECB and the Bank of England.