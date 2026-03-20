USD strength vs Euro vulnerability: What’s next for the EUR/USD pair?

- ECB's hawkish tone and potential "April Hike" support the Euro
- Geopolitical conflict and spiking energy prices are the chief downside risk for the Eurozone.
- EUR/USD is split between technical recovery and fundamental risk, heavily tethered to Middle East headlines
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EUR/USD finds itself at another crossroad after recent developments have seen the pair test a multi year pivot level of 1.1450. Since then EUR/USD has attempted to grind its way higher but further upside is facing a few hurdles.
Let us unpack what may be key for the pair down below as markets grapple with a host of challenges.
What is driving EUR/USD price action?
Current Price Dynamics: The Post-ECB Correction
In recent sessions, EUR/USD surged to a weekly high of 1.1616. This advance was primarily triggered by the ECB’s decision to hold interest rates steady while simultaneously signaling heightened concern over inflation.
Although the central bank maintained the deposit facility at 2.00%, President Christine Lagarde’s press conference struck a notably hawkish chord. She warned that rising energy prices spurred by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran would likely push inflation above the 2% target in the near term.
However, the Euro’s gains proved fragile. By Friday, the pair retraced toward 1.1560 as the US Dollar (USD) regained its footing. The Greenback’s resilience is being supported by a broader flight to safety as global markets grapple with "unabated geopolitical effervescence."
While the Fed’s own hawkish stance previously dominated the narrative, the market is now focusing on the narrowing policy divergence between the Fed and other major central banks like the ECB and the Bank of England.
Euro facing hurdles
As conflict in the Middle East threatens oil and gas supplies, the Euro remains particularly vulnerable. Despite the ECB’s hawkishness, there is skepticism regarding whether higher Euro yields can sustain the currency's strength if energy prices continue to spike.
A "conflict-related oil dynamic" remains the chief downside risk for the Euro, as higher energy costs act as a tax on the Eurozone’s growth-sensitive economy.
Outlook: What to Watch Moving Forward
The outlook for EUR/USD is currently split between technical recovery potential and fundamental downside risks.
- The "April Hike" Wildcard:
The most significant bullish factor for the Euro is the emerging talk of an April rate hike. Reports suggest that ECB officials are considering an aggressive move should inflation overshoot targets significantly
If geopolitical tensions stabilize over a weekend or if gas supply shocks are avoided, EUR/USD could quickly eye the 1.1700 level, backed by this hawkish pivot.
- Geopolitical De-escalation vs. Escalation:
The pair’s direction is heavily tethered to headlines from the Middle East. Any sign of de-escalation would likely weaken the safe-haven demand for the USD and allow the Euro to capitalize on its improved yield outlook.
Conversely, further military escalation would likely drive EUR/USD lower, regardless of ECB rhetoric, as investors seek the liquidity of the Greenback.
- Economic Indicators:
In the coming week, traders should keep a close eye on Flash PMI data and inflation prints. These will be critical in determining whether the Eurozone economy is resilient enough to withstand higher rates or if the "stagflationary" shadow of high energy prices and weak growth will cap any further Euro upside.
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Technical Analysis
The EUR/USD H4 chart reflects a pair caught in a tug-of-war between a recent bullish recovery and long-term bearish structure.
After bottoming near the 1.1420 mark, the pair staged a sharp rally back above a multi-year pivot level at 1.1450 and reclaiming the 50-period SMA (purple) at 1.1525.
However, the upside momentum is currently stalling at the 1.1573 resistance level.
Key Technical Levels
Resistance: The immediate hurdle sits at 1.1573, closely followed by the 100-period SMA at 1.1593. A break above these could target the major descending trendline near 1.1650.
Support: Sellers are currently pushing the price back toward the 50-SMA (1.1525). Below that, the 1.1482 level and the recent swing low and multi-year pivot at 1.1450 act as critical safety nets.
Indicators
The RSI shows a "Pivot" high just below the 70 overbought threshold, suggesting that the recent impulse move is cooling off. With the price trading below both the 100 and 200 SMAs, the broader trend remains bearish. Traders should watch for a daily close above 1.1600 to confirm a structural shift, or a break below 1.1525 to signal a resumption of the downtrend.
EUR/USD Four-Hour Chart, March 20, 2026
Source:TradingView.com
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