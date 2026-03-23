Gold (XAU/USD) recovers from 9% plunge, technical bias remains firmly bearish below $4,500/oz

For those looking at the bigger picture, the recent pullback in gold prices may be seen as an opportunity. However, there are various factors at play for market participants to consider.

I for one remain optimistic of a price recovery, but this will still hinge on how geopolitical headlines shape inflation, monetary policy expectations and real interest rates moving forward.

Technical Outlook - Gold (XAU/USD)From a technical standpoint, XAU/USD (Gold) is currently experiencing a severe bearish breakdown, characterized by a loss of key psychological levels and a shift in medium-term momentum.

The price has aggressively breached the major support zone at $4,500, which now acts as immediate overhead resistance.

Moving Averages & Trend

We are seeing a "Bearish Crossover" where the shorter-term SMA 50 has crossed below both the 100 and 200 SMAs. This indicates that the medium-term trend has officially shifted from bullish to bearish.

The wide gap between the current price (approx $4450) and the SMAs suggests the move is "overextended" to the downside, but the slope of the averages remains steeply negative.

Support and Resistance Levels

Immediate Resistance: $4,500 (Black Horizontal Line). This was a major "floor" that has now been shattered.

Secondary Resistance: $4,688.51 (Purple Line). This represents the last swing high before the most recent leg down.

Current Support: Immediate support rests at $4400/oz before the $4250 and the daily low at $4100 comes into focus.

The current price action is highly volatile, with long "wicks" on the candles indicating significant intraday battles between buyers and sellers.

However, as long as the price stays below the $4,500 level, the technical bias remains firmly bearish.

Gold (XAU/USD) One-Hour Chart, March 23, 2026