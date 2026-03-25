AUD/USD: The technical squeeze between 0.6980 and 0.7070

A significant driver of this slowdown was the easing of goods inflation, which dropped to 3.5% from 3.8% in January. This was largely fueled by a sharp decline in transport costs, particularly automotive fuel, which fell by 7.2%, a much steeper drop than the 2.7% decline recorded before the recent Middle East conflict. Other sectors contributing to the downward trend included:

Alcohol and tobacco: Eased to 4.3%

Eased to 4.3% Education: Slowed to 4.8%

Slowed to 4.8% Clothing: Eased to 4.9%

Eased to 4.9% Communication: Dropped to 0.8%

While several categories cooled, price growth remained persistent in other areas. Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages held steady at 3.1%, and financial services remained at 2.4%. Conversely, costs accelerated for recreation (4.0%) and housing, with the latter jumping to 7.3% from 6.8%. Services inflation remained unchanged at 3.9%.

On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained flat, a notable shift from the 0.4% increase seen in January. Additionally, the trimmed mean CPI, a key measure of underlying inflation edged down to 3.3%, coming in below both the previous figure and market expectations of 3.4%.

These latest numbers arrive at a time when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has already pushed interest rates up to 4.10% to fight stubborn inflation.

The RBA is worried that current price hikes might lead to "second-round effects," such as a cycle where wages and prices keep pushing each other higher. Because inflation isn't dropping as fast as hoped, many experts now expect the bank to raise interest rates again in the near future.

This in part explains the lack of conviction by AUD/USD bears with the pair failing to find any sustainable downside push since breaching the 0.7000 handle.