Trade Deal talks ongoing – Market wrap for the North American session - July 25

Today marked another day of a lack of North American data releases that could shift markets towards more volatility.
Instead, we received a session of relatively mixed sentiment.
Market were attentive to Trump's ongoing speeches where he for once mentioned decent things about Jerome Powell, and once again mention the Deals and letters that will be sent on August 1st.
FYI, the EU Trade talks are ongoing and Trump announced that we may get results towards the latter part of the weekend.
The US Dollar is up in the session but has given up some ground in a retracement after almost 48 hours of only bull momentum – you can check our latest US Dollar analysis right here.
Energy commodities and metals took quite a hit today amid some profit taking, with Silver getting hit strongly, down around 2.25% on the session.
Altcoins have retraced back up decently after also getting hammered in the past sessions, the ongoing trading is very volatile in digital assets.
Daily Cross-Asset performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, July 25, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Gold and US Oil are the outstanding losers of the session, with ETH that had started a rough session but is racing higher towards the daily close.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, July 25 – Source: OANDA Labs
Earnings Season: Who is releasing their numbers on Monday
Earnings Calendar for July 28th – Source: Nasdaq.com
Not much in terms of key Earnings on Monday
A look at Economic Data releasing on Monday
There is no planned events for the upcoming Monday, but we can't exactly say the same for the rest of the week!
Get ready for the Month-end volatility in addition to the flurry of key Economic events approaching, particularly Wednesday and Thursday.
I invite you to check our Week Ahead to get ready for the wave of key events!
Safe Trades and Good Weekend to you all!
