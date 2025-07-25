Dollar regains footing as long-term Reversal carves out a Bottom

After failing to trade above the 99.00 psychological handle last Thursday, the Dollar Index had retracted strongly in the beginning of the week – Is the ongoing retracement over?



Other majors have enjoyed from the close to 2% correction in the Index, particularly USDJPY which had been struggling since the onset of July.



Markets tend to move chaotically on the small picture but the bigger picture sometimes offers some great insights.



The US Dollar just marked what is for now an intermediate bottom on its index and this marked the end of the weekly run in European and Asia-Pacific currencies.



Let's take a look at the DXY and a few other major charts to prepare for the month-end to next month trading.