Is the S&P 500 losing steam?

This week saw one of the most mixed price action towards the newly formed all-time highs for the 500 best US Companies – The ongoing opening bell is not showing much juice to retest the overnight highs and other global indices are also correcting on the session.



The Earnings season has been more than decent but looking at the price action, buyers seem to have come to an exhaustion point.



Despite a Daily Golden Cross leading to 11 consecutive new highs, the price discovery for the S&P looks to be stalling at a key zone of interest, coming short of the 6,400 psychological level for both the CFD and actual Index.



Many of the best performing assets in the year have started to form local tops: looking at the strong retracement in Gold, Bitcoin, the freshly formed Double top in the Nasdaq that sellers are starting to lean up on and the Dow Jones just retesting its ATH just yesterday without breaching the level.



This week had some decently positive news that could have boosted momentum for equities further such as Trump confirming he won't fire Jerome Powell and the finalized US-Japan Trade Deal.