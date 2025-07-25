Markets Weekly Outlook - US Data Dump, Earnings Season and Trade Deals

The week ahead has several important data releases lined up. The US and UK will release inflation data with key GDP data from China and manufacturing data from Japan.

Asia Pacific Markets - US/China Trade Talks

The key focus this week is the US-China trade talks in Sweden. A 90-day tariff ceasefire, which started in May, is set to end on August 12. Markets are watching closely to see if the ceasefire will be extended or if there will be changes to current tariffs. An agreement is expected, but uncertainty remains despite President Trump's claims that a framework is in place.

On the data front, China's official July PMI (out Thursday) is expected to stay in contraction at 49.6. The S&P PMI (focused on private and export-driven firms) will follow on Friday. Over the weekend, June industrial profits data will be released. After a sharp drop in May, markets are eager to see if profits recover due to eased trade tensions or if the decline continues.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is not expected to make any changes at its meeting on July 30-31. However, markets will pay attention to the BoJ's updated economic outlook. The recent US-Japan trade deal has reduced uncertainty, which may ease pressure on the BoJ. If inflation forecasts are raised, it could give clues about future interest rates. On the downside, weak industrial production data for June may hurt growth, but this could be balanced by a rebound in retail sales.

Economic Data from Europe, UK and the US

The US will be a key focus next week thanks to a data dump and of course trade deal announcements.

On Wednesday, we will get 2nd quarter GDP data which I expect to grow 3.3% (above the 2.5% forecast), driven by strong trade and investment. However, consumer spending, a key growth driver, has slowed since late 2024 due to tariff concerns and economic uncertainty.

This will be followed by the Fed rate decision later in the day. We obviously have the ongoing attacks at Fed Chair Jerome Powell by US President Trump and his administration. However, this is unlikely to sway the Fed at this stage as they are likely to adopt a wait and see approach. The economy is slowing but stable. The Fed is unlikely to cut rates now though I could see a 50bp cut in December if inflation eases.

The US data week will end with focus on Jobs data and PCE.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the core PCE deflator, is expected to rise 0.3% in June, slightly higher than CPI's 0.2%. NFP data on Friday is expected at 100-120k, with unemployment ticking up to 4.2%.

As Europe heads into summer, key eurozone data is due. GDP is expected to slow after a strong 1Q boosted by U.S. trade activity. April saw drops in production and exports, though May had a rebound, especially in pharmaceuticals. Overall, U.S. developments likely hurt eurozone GDP, and weak service sector performance may add to the slowdown.

On Friday we will get Euro Area inflation data. ECB President Lagarde has highlighted stable inflation and steady growth as positives. July's inflation data is expected to stay calm, but the focus will be on the U.S.-EU trade relationship as the August 1 deadline nears.