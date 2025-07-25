Bitcoin pulls back, leaving a mixed sentiment in Crypto Markets

Cryptocurrencies are coming off a spectacular run, and despite taking time, Ethereum did grab some of the market share that Bitcoin had amassed. The most popular cryptocurrencies had taken a Lance Armstrong, all-by-himself run throughout the beginning of 2025.

Consistent ETF inflows, leading to strong Institutional demand, created a stream of support to push up prices for BTC. Then, progressively, the same thing spread to ETH, which had been lagging considerably—touching lows at $1,363 in April for those who were not watching.

There are some ongoing signs of profit taking, however, with the Whales (between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC) securing some profits at the all-time highs. Some funds and exchanges are doing the same, but not in a panic fashion.

Profit taking is standard in such a market, particularly with cryptos, notably altcoins, attaining unseen highs in this cycle.

For those who did not know, July 30 will mark the six months of the 180-day executive order to make a report on Cryptocurrencies from the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets. This is generally good news for the adoption of Crypto but impairs its independence. The Blockchain will, anyway, keep its integrity.

Let’s look at Bitcoin charts amid this retracement and other major altcoins.