OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

Bitcoin pulls back, leaving a mixed sentiment in Crypto Markets

Litecoin_Crypto_Symbols
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

25 July 2025 at 19:10 UTC

Cryptocurrencies are coming off a spectacular run, and despite taking time, Ethereum did grab some of the market share that Bitcoin had amassed. The most popular cryptocurrencies had taken a Lance Armstrong, all-by-himself run throughout the beginning of 2025.

Consistent ETF inflows, leading to strong Institutional demand, created a stream of support to push up prices for BTC. Then, progressively, the same thing spread to ETH, which had been lagging considerably—touching lows at $1,363 in April for those who were not watching.

There are some ongoing signs of profit taking, however, with the Whales (between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC) securing some profits at the all-time highs. Some funds and exchanges are doing the same, but not in a panic fashion.

Profit taking is standard in such a market, particularly with cryptos, notably altcoins, attaining unseen highs in this cycle.

For those who did not know, July 30 will mark the six months of the 180-day executive order to make a report on Cryptocurrencies from the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets. This is generally good news for the adoption of Crypto but impairs its independence. The Blockchain will, anyway, keep its integrity.

Let’s look at Bitcoin charts amid this retracement and other major altcoins.

Read More: Dollar regains footing as long-term Reversal carves out a Bottom

Daily Crypto Market overview

Screenshot 2025-07-25 at 2.57.06 PM
Cryptocurrencies Performance Board – Source: Finviz

Altcoins are recovering from their past few harsh sessions – Cardano is a surprise laggard.

Bitcoin 8H Chart

Screenshot 2025-07-25 at 2.42.14 PM
Bitcoin 8H Chart, July 24 2025 – Source: TradingView

Bitcoin has retraced back towards the $115,000 Pivot Zone mentioned in our past analysis and despite being just above 5% from its $123,200, sentiment is still mostly positive.

Retracements are healthy in any trends and price action still does not show signs of a longer-run top – The situation stays the same as long as BTC holds above the $110,000 to $112,000 previous ATH support.

Consolidating around these levels would be still be more bullish than bearish, however watch the $115,300 8H-MA 50 that would need to hold for bulls to keep their hands on the ongoing short-term trend.

The triangle formation is interesting but does not infer much in terms of direction, so monitor potential breakouts both to the upside and the downside

Ethereum 8H Chart

Screenshot 2025-07-25 at 2.45.08 PM
Ethereum 8H Chart, July 24 2025 – Source: TradingView

ETH is consolidating close to its $3,860 highs, currently also above 5.70% from its recent top but the lack of strong selling momentum within the correction shows that bulls are not ready to give up their hand yet.

The rebound right above $3,500 was a bullish wick, and with the 20-period MA ($3,650) catching up, there might be a strong move cooking in the markets.

Watch for any break below on strong volume for a retracement, also spot if the newfound bull momentum is stocks from today's session brings up some buying flows in the Ether.

Solana 8H Chart

Screenshot 2025-07-25 at 2.52.18 PM
Solana 8H Chart, July 24 2025 – Source: TradingView

Solana saw a more thorough, 15% retracement from its local top ($206.5), but looking out to the bigger picture, buyers are stepping in at the middle of the longer-run upwards channel formed from the April lows to the May preceding highs.

From here, look at $175 as a key barometer for bulls to hold – Prices crossing above the $185 momentum pivot would recreate strong immediate momentum – The altcoins are doing nicely today so bulls would want the lows from today to be the intermediate lows.

Any break from here would leave bears in relative strength.

XRP 8H Chart

Screenshot 2025-07-25 at 3.06.57 PM
XRP 8H Chart, July 24 2025 – Source: TradingView

Ripple has gone through a rough 17% correction after marking new all-time highs at $3.66 – Nevertheless, price action staying above the $3.00 Major Pivot region will prompt further bullish action.

Keep that zone (+/- $0.30) in check for imminent bull/bear strength – The RSI is showing a rounding higher which would give bulls a slightly higher probability of winning the battle, as long as momentum stays positive for the global market.


Safe Trades!

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.