Cardano and Solana rally while Bitcoin holds steady – Monday Crypto update

Markets have started the week on a generally positive mood which holds strong despite last week's rise in geopolitical turmoil – Stock Indices are running higher, led again by Tech and Nasdaq.
This ongoing rally in everything tech-related creates a perfect recipe for Crypto to maintain its already high levels, with Bitcoin still consolidating between $115,000 to $120,000.
Let's take a look at a few Crypto charts to start the week.
Intraday Chart analysis for BTC, SOL, ADA and ETH
Bitcoin 4H Chart
Bitcoin has been consolidating since last Tuesday after hitting its record-highs at $123,270 – Multiple retracements between $115,738 to $116,300 lows are forming the ongoing Pivot Zone, key for momentum tracking.
RSI Momentum on that timeframe is back to the neutral zone (middle of the Oscillator) and with the 4H 50-period Moving Average catching up, there is some potential for a rally here.
Buyers will have to push through the $120,000 psychological level to boost probabilities of another All-time high in upcoming sessions.
Levels of interest to place on your charts:
Support Levels:
- $117,430 4H MA 50
- $115,000 Pivot Zone (+/- $600)
- Previous ATH Support $110,000 to $112,000
- $100,000 Major Support
Resistance Levels:
- $120,000 Resistance (+/- $300)
- Current ATH Resistance $121,000 to $123,000
- Potential Resistance between $126,500 to $128,200 (Fib Extensions)
Ethereum 8H Chart
Ethereum's rally has been sensational, going beyond what measured moves and Fibonacci extension analysis could try to predict.
This is what happens when momentum and positioning goes from very low levels (End-June War lows were at $2,176, ETH wasn't talked about much) to immediate Euphory, led by some extremely positive sentiment all-around, interesting ETH/BTC levels and some very consistent ETF inflows for the second biggest Crypto.
Ether is 8.5% from its December 2024 highs, but ongoing extreme-overbought levels point towards at least some consolidation in the waiting of key moving averages to catch up (the closest main MA, MA 20 is currently at $3,300).
Check the charts for more levels of interest – In the meantime, the upcoming Main resistance is between $4000 to $4,095 (Dec 2024 Highs), Immediate Support at 3,500 (Psychological level) and Immediate Pivot Between $3,700 to $3,750 (for an immediate momentum barometer).
ADA 8H Chart
Cardano has been on a stellar rally to play catch up with its top-performing Altcoin peers, up 53% in 2 full weeks since the beginning of its impulsive move.
Some RSI Divergence is indicating that the move may find a local top (current highs $0.93).
Depending on immediate sentiment holding, the odds are more towards a consolidation or a retest of the Immediate $0.80 Support (MA 20 Confluence).
The candles have been nonetheless forming a tight bull channel which only get invalidated when a candle closes below its past candle, and still has some time to form – Stay close to your charts!
Solana 8H Chart
Solana which had been a bit silencious in the all-crypto run-up has just played catch up with other cryptos – up close to 12% since its $173 Friday lows to highs at $199.20 today.
The closest competitor for ETH as still work to do to catch up to its $295 highs attained in December, but with Solana ETFs having launched and the ongoing euphory in markets, there is potential for such a move.
Levels to place on your charts:
Support Levels:
- $180 to $185 Major Pivot
- $177 8H MA 20
- $150 previous pivot turned support
Resistance Levels:
- $200 to $205
(Not visible on Chart)
- Resistance 2: 225 to 232
- Resistance 3: 255 to 265
- All-time Highs: $295
Safe Trades!
