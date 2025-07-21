As I write, buyers are pushing above 44,550 going towards last week's 44,702 intermediate highs.



A failure to retest the lows of the range on Friday gives more odds of at least a retest of the monthly highs (44,913) and some decent probabilities of an upside breakout as long as buyers hold the upward trendline form last Wednesday.



The action was more mixed in the past week and buyers seem to be taking the hand as prices are breaking out of the July decending channel within the range.



Keep an eye at the levels mentioned above as key barometers, any break below Friday's 44,213 lows would give the hand back to Sellers on short timeframes.