The US Dollar falls off to start the week

The US Dollar has started to show some signs of relative weakness after an almost flawless beginning to July.



Between a rebirth in Tariff talks, extended until the 1st of August and some general volatility in global Geopolitics, there has been some sell-side covering for the Greenback.



The rally has (at least for now) concluded through last week's bout of Middle East tensions (with intense Syrian local conflicts), encouraging PPI Data and FED's Waller starting the Blackout Period from the US Central Bank with some repeating of his dovish comments.



For those who haven't seen the headlines, Japan's Prime Minister and his electorate have lost the majority which has created some movement in JGBs (Japanese Governement Bonds) and led to a strengthening of the Yen (with Japan markets off today) – Another contributor of a weaker dollar to start the week – USDJPY is down close to 1% on the session.



Markets were also concerned by talks around Jerome Powell, whose term finishes in May 2026, getting fired from his FED Chair role – US Treasury's Scott Bessent has denied such outcomes, however markets had still sold off some treasuries which trickled to the Dollar on the last weekly close – Any possibility has to get priced in!



Let's take a look at what technicals indicate to spot potential trends for this starting week.