Top Gainers and Losers: North American Recap for May 27, 2025

The US dollar is leading all majors in what was a steady green day after coming back from closed US Markets.



The risk-on tone that kicked off the week continues to hold, with equity index futures closing higher across most major regions. Once again, Japan's Nikkei leads the charge, surging an impressive 4% on the day. The rally was fueled by comments from Japanese Finance Minister Kato, who announced the government plans to reduce issuance of longer-term bonds. You can read more on that development here.



All US Indices are closing above 1.80% with the Russell 2000 leading the charge at 2.60%, followed by the Nasdaq at 2.35%.

Bitcoin reverses its overnight retracement and is closing around +0.90% on the day, still trading near it's all-time highs, very close to $110,000.



Oil did not benefit from today's positive sentiment having closed down 0.80% on the day, having although bounced off the bottom of its $60-$64 range.