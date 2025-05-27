Widening Pattern: The NZD/USD pair has exhibited a "widening pattern" formation since early 2025.

Price Range: Influenced by global trade tariff updates, and following a dip to 0.5530 (the lower boundary of the widening formation), the NZD/USD exchange rate surged to 0.6000 (the upper boundary).

Sideways Trading Range: Since late April 2025, NZD/USD price action has been trading within a defined range of 0.5830 to 0.6000, indicated on charts by blue lines.

Key Resistance Levels: The current NZD/USD price is testing a significant confluence of resistance:

Upper level of the current trading range (around 0.6000)

Daily pivot point at 0.6004

Weekly R1 resistance at 0.6025

Potential Breakout: A break and close above these resistance levels could signal a bullish continuation, potentially turning the current range into a "flag formation" for the uptrend initiated in early April.

Critical Support Levels: A critical support zone exists:

Weekly pivot point at 0.5950

Convergence of moving averages: EMA9, SMA9, and SMA20

Overbought Indicators: