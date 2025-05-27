Volatile USD/JPY Moves: What's Driving the Action

For a quick-to-understand explanation, longer-end yields have been hedging up with the latest inflation data being high - a situation where bond traders start to sell some parts of the curve to price in chances of hikes around the curve and reduce their exposure.

Funds in Japan are big buyers of all types of government bonds to provide interest, so if there is less supply of bonds and fewer bonds to buy for these entities, the rarity creates more demand, and then yields go down again.



When Yields go down in Japan, investors make more money by placing money in other higher yielding assets like US Treasuries or Equities, hence the Yen goes down. You can read more on the Yen slide here.