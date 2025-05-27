Yen slides as BOJ core inflation higher than expected, US durable goods expected to plunge

Governor Ueda said on Tuesday that the BoJ would adjust its rate policy "as needed" if economic expectations are met, a vague reference but still an acknowledgement that the next move will be a rate hike. The markets expect the BoJ to maintain its wait-and-see mode for some time, with a rate hike unlikely before September at the earliest.

The BoJ has revised lower its growth and inflation projections to the current economic uncertainties, particularly those related to US trade policy. The central bank meets next on June 17 and is widely expected to hold its policy settings steady.

US core durable goods expected to plunge

US markets are back in action after the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. US Durable Goods Orders are expected to slide by 7.8% in April, after a 7.5% gain in March, which was the fastest pace of growth since July 2020. As well, The Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, which has fallen steadily this year, is expected to improve to 87.0 from 86.0.