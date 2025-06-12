Top gainers and losers: North American markets recap for June 12, 2025

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for June 12.



Today's session was marked by the another positive surprise with a miss on the release of the Producer Price Index, reducing again stagflation fears – a report relatively similar to yesterday's CPI.



Keep an eye on the weekly Jobless claims report (coming out every Thursdays at 8:30 A.M. E.T.) as we've seen three consecutive weeks of the data reported above expectations. An uptrend in these reports may just start to contribute to a growingly negative sentiment in markets.



US indices are sending conflicting sounds as they shot down yesterday and in the overnight session despite broadly positive news, with most indices up between 0.18% to 0.33% for the S&P. Only the Russell 2000 finishes the session down -0.44%.



The rally from today's session did not overlap yesterday's sell-the-news from post-CPI flows, a theme to keep an eye on for upcoming trading sessions.

It seems that markets are starting to price in more tensions in the Middle East - Gold broke above $3,400 and the US Treasury 30 Year Bond Auction had some demand to it.