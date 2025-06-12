Top gainers and losers: North American markets recap for June 12, 2025

Log in to today’s North American session Recap for June 12.
Today's session was marked by the another positive surprise with a miss on the release of the Producer Price Index, reducing again stagflation fears – a report relatively similar to yesterday's CPI.
Keep an eye on the weekly Jobless claims report (coming out every Thursdays at 8:30 A.M. E.T.) as we've seen three consecutive weeks of the data reported above expectations. An uptrend in these reports may just start to contribute to a growingly negative sentiment in markets.
US indices are sending conflicting sounds as they shot down yesterday and in the overnight session despite broadly positive news, with most indices up between 0.18% to 0.33% for the S&P. Only the Russell 2000 finishes the session down -0.44%.
The rally from today's session did not overlap yesterday's sell-the-news from post-CPI flows, a theme to keep an eye on for upcoming trading sessions.
It seems that markets are starting to price in more tensions in the Middle East - Gold broke above $3,400 and the US Treasury 30 Year Bond Auction had some demand to it.
Cryptocurrencies finish the day in the red after being mixed throughout the day, with most of the move happening in the last hour of the session. There hasn't been any particular headline sparking the fall, which would point further towards a switch of sentiment.
You can take a look at different levels of interest for the Ethereum right here.
Precious and industrial metals are continuing their run higher, with Platinum, a commodity that isn't traded too often, having a particularly strong performance since last week.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
The US Dollar extends its downtrend being the weakest of majors today, with the DXY breaching and closing the session below April 2025 lows at 97.92. The Dollar sold off particularly more after the consecutive misses on Inflation data.
The Euro continues its stellar run higher blazing through the 1.15 psychological level and breaching the 1.16 during the session before retracting, still closing up 0.85% on the day.
A few ECB Speakers are starting to be concerned about the rise, as a Euro that is too strong would impair exports and slow down further an already lackadaisical economic activity.
The Swiss Franc is leading all majors though with the move towards safe-haven assets spreading to currencies - USDCHF is closing down 1.15% on the session.
The JPY is the third on the board in that aspect, up 0.75%.
A look at the Economic Calendar for tomorrow's session
Tomorrow's session is not expected to be as filled with key data compared as the past two days – still expect volatility to rise with potential rebalancing flows going towards the week-end.
Euro traders will be looking at the German CPI expected at 0.2% m/m and will definitely add fuel to the volatility-fire in the shared currency. The data is releasing at 2:00 A.M E.T.
There will also be a few ECB Speakers during the day with Elderson and Escriva.
We will also get more information for GBP traders with the UK inflation expectations releasing at 4:30 in the overnight session. UK Data has been disappointing recently - keep an eye on GBPUSD.
For the NA Session, the biggest data will be the Michigan Consumer Sentiment at 10:00 A.M, expected at 53.5 – very low expectations overall.
The survey also releases inflation expectations and which tend to be good information for forecasters and may have an impact on the USD and related products, particularly Bonds.
Safe Trades!
