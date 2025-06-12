Ethereum consolidates at the highs of its May range – ETH forecast

The cryptocurrency picture is confusing to understand in the past week, with most altcoins rallying but the path is not a one way up.

Bitcoin is unchanged and most altcoins are down in today's session.

ETH for example broke above its 2,739 May highs establishing local highs at 2,879 on Wednesday before retracting. Prices are down 2.80% on the session but the descent looks more like a retracement than a full correction of the preceding up-moves.