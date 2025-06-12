S&P attempts a comeback amid positive CPI and PPI reports – S&P 500 forecast

US Indices are reacting interestingly to two major pieces of data that surprised positively when it comes to inflation, particularly after the NFP beat.

Markets shot up after the release of the Producer Price Index data but still not above yesterday's highs after a Risk-Off overnight session with starting to price in cuts more aggressively after the softer data.



Is the market starting to look at something else for the US?



Inflation data has surprised positively twice, with the Core PPI coming in at 3.0% vs 3.1% exp. and Core CPI coming in at 0.1% m/m vs 0.3% expected.

Just a reminder that the Federal Reserve prefers to track Core data to avoid more volatile energy and food prices before switching their policy stance.