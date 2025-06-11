CPI Misses, Everything (But the Dollar) Rallies–Market Reactions

US Consumer Prices came in notably weaker than expected.

Specifically, Core CPI, which was anticipated at +0.3% month-over-month, registered +0.1% month-over-month, bringing the year-over-year figure to 2.8%.

Headline CPI also showed a softer reading, at 0.1% m/m against a 0.2% expectation.

Markets had remained subdued at the beginning of the week in anticipation of this data, which provides further clarity on the Federal Reserve's dual mandate. As a reminder, last week's Non-Farm Payrolls report surprisingly beat expectations, coming in at 139K versus a 130K consensus.

The market has reacted positively to this news. A strong employment backdrop coupled with easing price pressures presents an ideal scenario for the economy and significantly alleviates concerns about stagflation.



Expect upcoming months' CPI reports to create similar reactions in terms of volatility!