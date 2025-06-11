OANDA Group
CPI Misses, Everything (But the Dollar) Rallies–Market Reactions

Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

11 June 2025 at 13:01 UTC

US Consumer Prices came in notably weaker than expected.

Specifically, Core CPI, which was anticipated at +0.3% month-over-month, registered +0.1% month-over-month, bringing the year-over-year figure to 2.8%.

Headline CPI also showed a softer reading, at 0.1% m/m against a 0.2% expectation.

Markets had remained subdued at the beginning of the week in anticipation of this data, which provides further clarity on the Federal Reserve's dual mandate. As a reminder, last week's Non-Farm Payrolls report surprisingly beat expectations, coming in at 139K versus a 130K consensus.

The market has reacted positively to this news. A strong employment backdrop coupled with easing price pressures presents an ideal scenario for the economy and significantly alleviates concerns about stagflation.

Expect upcoming months' CPI reports to create similar reactions in terms of volatility!

Screenshot 2025-06-11 at 8.42.11 AM
June CPI Data, June 11, 2025 – Source: MarketPulse Economic Calendar

Market Reactions on the charts

Looking at the reactions from the charts, it seems like the market would have been less surprised by a beat than a miss – These asymmetrical expectations create quite volatile movements, there will be a lot of movement today.

Nasdaq Breaks 22,000

Screenshot 2025-06-11 at 8.44.19 AM
Nasdaq 15m Chart, June 11, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Gold and US Bonds rally

This piece of news allows the pricing of more cuts, great news for both bonds and gold

Screenshot 2025-06-11 at 8.43.12 AM
Gold 15m Chart, June 11, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Screenshot 2025-06-11 at 8.38.24 AM
US 10Y Bond 15m Chart, June 11, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The US Dollar Takes a hit on lower inflation, More cuts get priced

Screenshot 2025-06-11 at 8.43.55 AM
Dollar Index 15m Chart, June 11, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The piece of data largely invalidates the Inverse Head & Shoulders that was building as more cuts get priced in.

I still don't expect the FED to cut on June 18th and expect board members to say that they welcome the news but are waiting for the release of more data – In the meantime, markets are still euphoric all-around.

Commodities and Cryptos are also rallying with WTI up 2% on the session.

Safe Trades!

About the Author

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.