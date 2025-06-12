OANDA Group
Breaking News: US core PPI rises by 3.0% Y/Y in May vs 3.1% expected

Christian Norman
By  Christian Norman

12 June 2025 at 12:30 UTC

  • Producer Price Index (PPI) ex. Food & Energy (Core) (YoY): 3.0% vs 3.1% expected, miss of -0.1%
  • Producer Price Index (PPI) ex. Food & Energy (Core) (MoM): 0.1% vs 0.3% expected, miss of -0.2%
  • Producer Price Index (PPI) (YoY): 2.6% vs 2.6% expected, meets consensus
  • Producer Price Index (PPI) (MoM): 0.1% vs 0.2% expected, miss of -0.1%

US Producer Price Index Report (May 2025):

PPI-12-06-2025
Producer Price Index YoY (red non-core, blue core), Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 12/06/2025

Breaking: US core PPI rises by 3.0% YoY in May, up 0.1% MoM. The report misses expectations, with markets predicting a higher rate of 3.1% YoY, and a monthly gain of +0.3%.

As part of the same release, non-core PPI rose by 2.6% YoY, gaining 0.1% MoM. While the yearly rate met consensus, markets expected a larger monthly gain of +0.3%.

Key takeaway: Core US producer inflation is rising more slowly than expected.

Market Reaction

In the minutes that followed the release, EUR/USD rose by 0.18%, extending daily gains, while the Dow Jones rose by 0.20%. Gold (XAU/USD) also trades higher, up 0.12%.

Updates to follow


