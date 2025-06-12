Breaking News: US core PPI rises by 3.0% Y/Y in May vs 3.1% expected

- Producer Price Index (PPI) ex. Food & Energy (Core) (YoY): 3.0% vs 3.1% expected, miss of -0.1%
- Producer Price Index (PPI) ex. Food & Energy (Core) (MoM): 0.1% vs 0.3% expected, miss of -0.2%
- Producer Price Index (PPI) (YoY): 2.6% vs 2.6% expected, meets consensus
- Producer Price Index (PPI) (MoM): 0.1% vs 0.2% expected, miss of -0.1%
US Producer Price Index Report (May 2025):
Breaking: US core PPI rises by 3.0% YoY in May, up 0.1% MoM. The report misses expectations, with markets predicting a higher rate of 3.1% YoY, and a monthly gain of +0.3%.
As part of the same release, non-core PPI rose by 2.6% YoY, gaining 0.1% MoM. While the yearly rate met consensus, markets expected a larger monthly gain of +0.3%.
Key takeaway: Core US producer inflation is rising more slowly than expected.
Market Reaction
In the minutes that followed the release, EUR/USD rose by 0.18%, extending daily gains, while the Dow Jones rose by 0.20%. Gold (XAU/USD) also trades higher, up 0.12%.
Updates to follow
