Breaking News: US core PPI rises by 3.0% Y/Y in May vs 3.1% expected

Breaking: US core PPI rises by 3.0% YoY in May, up 0.1% MoM. The report misses expectations, with markets predicting a higher rate of 3.1% YoY, and a monthly gain of +0.3%.

As part of the same release, non-core PPI rose by 2.6% YoY, gaining 0.1% MoM. While the yearly rate met consensus, markets expected a larger monthly gain of +0.3%.

Key takeaway: Core US producer inflation is rising more slowly than expected.