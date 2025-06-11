Breaking News: US CPI rises to 2.4% YoY in May vs 2.5% expected

Perhaps somewhat unsurprisingly, much of the aforementioned pressure comes by way of 47th president Donald Trump, who chose to reiterate demands for a 100bps rate cut following the release.

In fairness, and when considering a better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls last Friday, recent data objectively supports the notion of further rate cuts, at least for now.

With that said, markets still expect the Federal Reserve to cut for the first time in September, likely to cite the potential for tariff-born inflation, the effects of which are yet to be fully understood.

