Top Gainers and Losers: North American Markets Recap for June 10, 2025

The session hasn't been too volatile as markets brace for tomorrow's key US CPI release where markets will get further information on the impact of the infamous Trump Tariffs.



On that aspect, even with the TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) developments, there is still an extra 10% base tariff on all US imports that will surely impact inflation outlooks for the upcoming months–even with less tariffs expected overall.



US and China ongoing talks in London are reported to be going well.

In that aspect, US negotiators are working all around the world, with US-India talks also progressing and discussions with Iran not looking as rosy – One of the themes that is restraining an ever-more risk-on mood in Financial Markets.



The picture in Crypto is also looking decent with BTC hanging close to the $110,000 mark and other altcoins enjoying from the positive mood in the Crypto landscape.