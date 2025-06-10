What's Going on in the Dollar Index? DXY technical Analysis

The Dollar Index has been maintaining below the key 100.00 Psychological Zone after a steep downfall since the beginning of 2025 and is currently right in the middle of the Major Forex currency board.



The US Dollar has recently benefited from several tailwinds: de-escalating US-China trade tensions, underscored by ongoing talks between key officials in London; a stronger-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls report; and a Federal Reserve that remains reluctant to cut interest rates.

The current US Federal Funds rate, holding at 4.50%, notably stands among the highest interest rates within major OECD economies, further supporting the greenback – The FED is still expected to keep its main policy rate unchanged at the upcoming meeting on June 18th.



This is still not enough for Dollar buyers to push the index above the 100.00 mark.



Let's take a look at the intra-day timeframes to spot what prevent the dollar to break the barrier and any signs of breakout to the upside or the downside.



