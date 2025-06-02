Dollar Under Pressure — Multi-Timeframe USD Breakdown

After hanging around here for the last two months, we spent most of last week below the 100.00 Psychological level, and Moving Averages are now all above current prices.

They will now act as resistance instead of support, though they may magnet the Index higher on retracements.

Prices were in a solid range—100.00 to 106.00—between 2022 to 2024, and a breakout to the upside at the end of last year was rejected, as prices have gone down sharply since the 110.00 highs in February 2025.

In the meantime, a deeper selloff in the Dollar index points at a new range forming between 95.50 and 100 - these prices are still far, though more uncertainty and tariffs may accelerate this.