Markets Today: Sentiment Takes a Hit on Trump's Latest Tariffs, Gold Rises, DAX Slips

Tariffs are back in the spotlight after recent legal debates about Trump-era tariffs, which are at record-high levels. Investors worry these tariffs could push the US into a recession. At the same time, uncertainties around US trade policies and talks with countries like China are adding to the tension.

On top of this, a major tax plan is being watched closely, as it could significantly increase the US deficit.

In Asia, Steel and Aluminum stocks fell sharply following President Trump's plans to raise tariffs from 50% to 250%.

Elsewhere, US Equity futures were trading lower with the S&P 500 down about 0.5% and European indices looking weak heading into the European Open.

The US Dollar index remains under pressure while the safe haven Yen rose on haven demand. Crude Oil prices were also higher overnight as OPEC+ expanded production less than expected.

Currency Power Balance