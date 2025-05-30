A Week Ahead: May NFP, Bank of Canada and ECB Rate Decisions

Indices all around the globe have finished the week green though off their highs. It was a week packed with earnings as we have observed releases for big names such as Nvidia, Dell and Costco who all beat their expectations.

The Nasdaq is beating all US Indices having enjoyed the earnings beats from NVDA and DELL. It is finishing the week up 1.96%



One of the themes that did not help to continue the good news was more uncertainty, as equity markets were on the road to return to their all-time highs though failed to do so.



In the currency space, the US dollar ended up leading—not by strength, but by being the least weak in a choppy week.

The Japanese yen took the biggest hit, following Monday evening remarks from Japan’s Finance Minister that triggered a notable drop in the currency.



We can't forget the biggest headline, the previously mentioned Taco Trump.

This story refers to the U.S. Federal Court’s recent rejection of former President Donald Trump’s trade tariff policies. The court ruled that Trump had overstepped his authority when imposing certain import taxes.

This led to major swings in the Dollar Index as it seesawed above the 100.00 level, then came right back below. The index is closing around 99.40.



For commodities, Gold held around the $3,300 level and stays close to $200 below its all-time high. It seems that the market is awaiting for more news before taking a clear direction. The precious metal still finishes down 2% on the week.

Oil is down almost the same, with fears of higher supply. The price is still constrained between a 60.5 and 64 range.



Bitcoin on the other hand is down above 3.5% on the week, slightly rejecting the all-time highs though prices are still above the key mark of $100,000.