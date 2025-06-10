GBPUSD Highs Unwound as UK Jobs Disappoint

GBPUSD has been in a steady uptrend since the beginning of 2025, marking a V-shaped recovery after a sustained downtrend in the latter part of 2024.

The pair recently broke above its 2024 highs (1.34320) as the Bank of England (BoE) remained hesitant to cut rates, citing persistent inflation and robust employment figures. However, these economic indicators have just begun to show initial signs of weakness.

We are currently observing the pair's price action within its ascending channel. While consolidating above the 2024 highs, this consolidation is now exhibiting some bearish tendencies. On closer timeframes, upward momentum appears to be waning, and we will be monitoring for potential catalysts or support levels that could lead to a correction.