Oil Breaks Out of its Monthly Range — Key Levels to Watch Next

US Oil breaks out of its monthly range that had formed since the middle of May.

A 5-month downtrend in Oil due to fears of slowed global trade and consecutive increased supply by OPEC+ has started to reverse.



After touching lows of $55, levels not seen since mid-2021 post-covid recovery, Oil had been forming a consolidation range between $60.5 and $64.

After multiple bounces, and a better global outlook with trade tensions abating (Particularly with US-China talks resuming), the outlook for petroleum prices is starting to look less bearish.



Let's take a look at the charts to spot potential levels of interest as WTI just touched $65.