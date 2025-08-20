The Kiwi (NZD) drops from dovish RBNZ meeting, NZDUSD technical levels

The Kiwi was evolving in a consistent upward trend since the April Liberation Day troughs, but has since broken and retested the channel supporting it.



The current downtrend is forming a downward channel and the 1% down-move from yesterday's meeting is now stalling at the 0.58 support zone.





Look at the reactions as mean-reversion buyers are now stepping at the 200-Day Moving average (0.5830) and lower bound of the same downward channel, from oversold RSI levels – let's have a closer look to see if the current support will be enough to hold the downtrend.



Note that a failure to do so should trigger a prolonged selling trend.