NZD/JPY Technical: Further Kiwi weakness, torpedoed by an ultra-dovish RBNZ

Also, it forecasts the OCR to drop further to a low of 2.55% in early 2026, versus 2.85% projected in May. Hence, based on this set of latest dovish projections, the RBNZ has indicated that it is likely not done with its interest rate cycle, with at least one more interest rate cut before 2025 ends, and a high chance of a second.

In today’s meeting, two RBNZ officials stood in the minority, advocating for a larger 50 bps rate cut, further reinforcing an indirect dovish monetary policy guidance.

Based on a 5-day rolling performance basis as at this time of writing, the Kiwi is the outlier and weakest currency against the US dollar (see Fig. 1).

The NZD/USD rallied by 2.5%; in contrast, the USD/JPY traded almost flat (0.2%). Therefore, the NZD/JPY cross opens an opportunity to construct a medium-term (1-3 weeks) trading set-up based on technical analysis.