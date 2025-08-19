RBNZ Meeting Preview: 25 bps Cut Expected. Will it be the Last Cut of 2025?

While a 25-basis-point cut to the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3% is the consensus expectation, the accompanying forward guidance will be the main focus. Here are the potential scenarios:

The Base Case, A Dovish Hold: The most likely scenario is a 25bp cut with a "data-dependent easing bias". In this case, the RBNZ would signal that further cuts are possible, but contingent on incoming economic data. This would give the central bank flexibility to react to the evolving economic landscape.

The Hawkish Cut (10% probability): In this scenario, the RBNZ would deliver the 25bp cut but signal a clear intention to pause its easing cycle. This would be driven by concerns that inflation may not fall as quickly as expected and rising inflation expectations. Such a move would likely be supportive of the New Zealand dollar.

The Dovish Cut (10% probability): Alternatively, the RBNZ could cut by 25bp and strongly hint at more to come, with a further cut to 2.75% by November being a distinct possibility. This would signal that the central bank is more concerned about the downside risks to growth and is prepared to act aggressively to support the economy.