The US Dollar (DXY) pauses at 98.00 as markets await clarity – What's next?

The morning NA session follows a quasi-dead European overnight trading.



This tends to happen when a lack of data adds to the Summer trading when volumes are typically subdued.



The Dollar Index had been in the middle of many headwinds, as per usual. After a stellar July followed by and N-shaped (for nope) downward spiral in the beginning of August, it has been difficult to spot where the Greenback is heading.



Forex volatility tends to calm during summers and lack of decisive trends exacerbate this rangebound trading – When the path is unclear, rangebound trading is typical (particularly in currencies.)



With Markets awaiting more developments after the White House gathered heads from Russia, Ukraine and the EU, the Dollar is forming a temporary bottom around the 98.00 Handle.



This region had already formed the post-Liberation day bottom (quickly broken in May).



The White House meetings went well and the US will now attempt to create a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting.

Donald Trump, the author of the Art of the Deal, is an unpredictable leader but one sure thing, he is a monster negotiator, and this is giving back some confidence in the US.



In our most recent DXY analysis, we mentioned an expectation of a more balanced Dollar as a lack of continuation upwards and a not-broken bottom show indecision.



Let's see if this indecision shall continue, at least to the technical side.