The US Dollar finds support ahead of US CPI

After last week's trough in the DXY, sold off due to the consecutive NFP and PMI misses, buyers started to step in mean-reversion style.



Forming a low around the 98.00 handle with the 50-Day MA acting as immediate support, the buying is still a bit superficial as markets will want to see how inflation data lands.



A stronger than expected CPI will take out some of the pricing for a September cut.

Anything above 0.3% should strengthen the USD strongly which should have a negative effect on equities.



A miss on the other hand will turn the concerns to employment.

FED speak had expressed that US companies are for now absorbing the higher costs but we should see this effect spreading to consumer prices progressively as profit margins get squeezed.