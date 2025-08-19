Markets Today: Russia-Ukraine Talks, Nikkei Retreats, FTSE 100 Eyes Gains. Canadian Inflation Ahead

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the U.S. would help guarantee Ukraine's security in any deal to end the war with Russia, though the details of this support were unclear.

Trump made this promise during a major summit at the White House, where he met with Zelenskiy and European allies after his Friday meeting in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskiy called the promise "a big step forward" and said the guarantees would be finalized within a week or so. He also mentioned Ukraine’s plan to buy $90 billion worth of U.S. weapons.

The meeting had a much friendlier tone compared to a tense Oval Office meeting in February, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Zelenskiy. However, a peace deal still seems far off.

Before the talks began, Russia’s Foreign Ministry rejected the idea of NATO troops being involved in securing a peace deal, complicating Trump’s offer. Both Trump and Zelenskiy expressed hope that the meeting would lead to direct talks with Putin, whose forces continue to advance in eastern Ukraine.

Later on Monday, Trump said he had called Putin to arrange a meeting between him and Zelenskiy, followed by a three-way summit with all three leaders. According to a European source, Putin suggested this sequence. While the Kremlin hasn’t confirmed the plan, a U.S. official said the Putin-Zelenskiy meeting might happen in Hungary within two weeks, as mentioned by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The last direct talks between Russia and Ukraine were in Turkey in June, but Putin declined Zelenskiy’s invitation to meet in person and sent a lower-level delegation instead.

Zelenskiy has mostly dismissed Putin's proposals from the Alaska meeting. These included giving up the remaining quarter of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, which is mostly under Russian control.

Any decision to give up Ukrainian land would need to be approved through a public vote.

The war has caused over a million casualties on both sides, including thousands of mostly Ukrainian civilians, and has devastated large parts of the country.