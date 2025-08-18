USD/CAD Eyes Gains Above 100-day MA. Geopolitics, Fed Outlook May Prove to be Stumbling Blocks

The week ahead brings data from both the US and Canada. The FOMC minutes and the S&P PMI data will be released from the US which could stoke some volatility in the pair.

Tuesday will bring Canadian inflation data which is cooler but not quite where the Bank of Canada would like it to be.

Canada’s central bank is unlikely to speed up rate cuts as its preferred inflation measure stayed high at 3% in June. The Bank of Canada lowered its policy rate to 2.75% in July but plans to move cautiously due to stubbornly high service prices, tariffs, and weakening demand.

This makes the CPI release tomorrow all the more interesting. A drop in inflation could aid USD/CADs move to the upside and facilitate a test of the 200-day MA.