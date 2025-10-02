Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for October 2

Towards the end of trading, U.S. stock markets resumed their climb to new highs, especially in technology stocks. This rebound happened even though the Trump administration had created some unease by proposing to cut "thousands" of federal jobs on the second day of the government shutdown.

The Nasdaq 100 index surged to its second consecutive record high, fueled by renewed excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) after a share sale by OpenAI. This transaction made OpenAI the world's most valuable startup, with a staggering $500 billion valuation. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also rose by 1.9%, thanks to strong performances from companies like AMD and Intel. The S&P 500 managed to reverse an earlier decline, ending up 0.06%.

By the end of the trading session, investors largely shook off their anxieties about the Trump administration's proposals, which Republicans had hoped would pressure Democrats to vote to reopen the government. President Trump is reportedly meeting with his budget director to discuss these potential permanent job cuts.

Adding to the market's complexities, traders were also dealing with a temporary halt in economic data releases, as Thursday's weekly jobless claims report was delayed due to the shutdown. If the government shutdown continues, this lack of crucial data could make it harder to justify future interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.