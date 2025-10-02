Markets Today: Swiss Inflation Steady, Gold Nears $3900/oz, DAX Eyes Potential 900 Point Move

European stock markets reached a record high on Thursday. This surge was primarily driven by companies related to computer chips and technology, following a strong overnight rally on Wall Street and Asia. Shares in major healthcare companies also continued their strong performance from the previous session.

The main pan-European index, the STOXX 600, gained 0.7%, hitting a new intraday record. Most national markets also rose, with Germany leading the way with a 0.7% increase. Technology stocks climbed 2.3%.

Additionally, healthcare stocks rose 1%, extending the rally started earlier in the week when a deal between the U.S. government and Pfizer helped clear up some regulatory uncertainty in the sector.

The auto sector also saw gains, climbing 2.1%, fueled by a 3.2% jump in Ferrari's stock after HSBC upgraded its rating on the luxury carmaker.

On the FX front, the US dollar struggled to break its four-day losing streak on Thursday.

It saw a brief boost after the US Supreme Court announced it would hear arguments in January regarding President Donald Trump's effort to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, effectively keeping her in her position for the time being.

However, that early momentum faded, and the gauge that measures the dollar's strength against six major currencies ultimately erased its initial gains to trade flat. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar traded slightly higher.

Meanwhile, the euro was stable after news broke that the U.S. will reportedly provide Ukraine with intelligence to conduct long-range missile strikes on Russia’s energy facilities. The British pound also remained unchanged.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Australian dollar appreciated slightly after new data showed that household spending rose only marginally in August, with purchases of goods actually declining.

The New Zealand dollar continued its strong performance, extending its winning streak for a fifth consecutive day.

Currency Power Balance