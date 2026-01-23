Tech rebalance and volatility catalysts – Dow Jones and US Stock Index Outlook

Stocks are back to quite a decent outlook, and Markets are all out on yet another phase of the Debasement Trade, which just took Silver to $100 and Gold to $5,000.

However, as we head into the weekend, some factors of uncertainty could create significant volatility and change the current market picture in high fashion.

One of the first and most evident yet easily overlooked is the Federal Chair appointment announced by the US President.

As evidenced in this remarkable piece, Trump suggested a decision around his return to the White House from Davos (and he just came back).

The race is between Rick Reider, BlackRock's CEO, and a well-positioned Wall Street veteran who could be the surprise. His appointment would reassure the US Dollar and bond markets the most.

On the other hand, Kevin Warsh, the heavy favorite, an ex-Governor at the Fed from 2006-2011 (rough period), could maintain the current trend.

Any communications regarding the decision will be market-rocking.