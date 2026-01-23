Platinum on pace to $3,000 – Will XPT/USD have a safe path to the milestone?

Even with EU-US tensions subsiding, the metals complex remains white-hot, tearing through fresh record highs by the session.

Gold, the benchmark for the sector, is now trading less than $100 away from the Key $5,000 milestone.

Silver, which showed some hesitation during the peak of the Greenland scare, has resumed its ascent and is on a clear path to $100 per ounce.

Despite tighter margin requirements, the supply bottleneck is dominating price movements; industrial users have no choice but to pay up for physical delivery.

However, Platinum is carving out its own narrative.

While Gold and Silver dominate the headlines and volume, White Gold is up an impressive 200% since January 1, 2025, rivaling the 245% gain seen in Silver (XAG/USD) over the same period.