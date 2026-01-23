Platinum on pace to $3,000 – Will XPT/USD have a safe path to the milestone?

- Precious Metals are still under severe demand despite better looking EU-US Tensions
- Platinum is breaking its record highs by the session, following its Gold and Silver peers
- Exploring Multi-timeframe Technical Levels for XPT/USD as it heads to $3,000
Even with EU-US tensions subsiding, the metals complex remains white-hot, tearing through fresh record highs by the session.
Gold, the benchmark for the sector, is now trading less than $100 away from the Key $5,000 milestone.
Silver, which showed some hesitation during the peak of the Greenland scare, has resumed its ascent and is on a clear path to $100 per ounce.
Despite tighter margin requirements, the supply bottleneck is dominating price movements; industrial users have no choice but to pay up for physical delivery.
However, Platinum is carving out its own narrative.
While Gold and Silver dominate the headlines and volume, White Gold is up an impressive 200% since January 1, 2025, rivaling the 245% gain seen in Silver (XAG/USD) over the same period.
Metals Performance since 2025 – Source: TradingView
Significant alpha remains in trading these proxies as long as the macro catalysts—currency debasement, geopolitical instability, and high global deficits—hold true. With these drivers firmly in place, precious metals continue to see heavy inflows.
While supply response may eventually trigger a correction, the current squeeze is undeniable – Late participants to the rally are piling into Platinum, driving it to new record levels.
For those who did not know, Platinum is actually rarer than Gold – It has less attraction for Central Banks but still represent the top-notch of precious metals.
We will now examine the technicals of XPT/USD through a multi-timeframe analysis to see why it may be the favored trade in the days ahead.
Platinum (XPT/USD) Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis
Daily Chart
Platinum Daily Chart, January 23, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Platinum is extending higher after a 3-week triangle consolidation which allowed overbought RSI levels to come back to more sustainable levels, now also forming a Daily Upward Channel.
Bulls have reacted strongly to the test of the 20-Day Moving Average (currently at $2,325) and stands as significant technical indicator to monitor the trend. Remaining above keeps up prospects for the metal.
A key potential Fibonacci Extension (found using End-December down swings) projects a potential resistance at $2,700.
Looking at the immediate bull strength, the resistance could easily be breached
- However, there could be profit-taking warnings as Silver and Gold reach their new milestones which could lead to further reactions in XPT/USD.
- Rejecting $2,700 could see a quick test of the $2,400 Pivot Zone (breakout-retest)
- Breaking back above $2,770 will see no resistance until the $2,900 to $3,000 projection.
4H Chart and Technical Levels
Platinum 4H Chart, January 23, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Platinum Technical Levels to keep on your charts:
Resistance levels
- $2,695 current session and all-time highs
- Potential Resistance at Fib Extension (1.382) $2,700 to $2,770
- Potential Resistance 2 at Fib Extension $2,900 to $3,000 and Channel highs
Support levels
- $2,450 to $2,525 December record Pivot
- $2,400 4H MA 50 and 20-Day MA
- $2,200 to $2,300 2008 Pivotal Support
- 2011 All-Time Highs turned Support $1,900 to $1,920
- Major High Timeframe Support $1,500 to $1,600
1H Chart
Platinum 1H Chart, January 23, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Platinum has extended towards the $2,700 potential resistance zone – The buying is now stalling a bit.
Observing closely, we can monitor the current session's Bull Channel – Rejecting here would add further chances of a $2,400 to $2,520 corrective retest.
Nevertheless, with the daily buying being so strong, an upside breakout could also be considered – If bulls push above $2,770, expect a fast-paced path to $2,900-$3,000.
Safe Trades!
