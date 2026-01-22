Why silver prices in the US and China have diverged so sharply

In recent weeks, the gap between silver prices in the United States and China has widened noticeably and is now larger than usual. According to the chart, silver is currently priced at around USD 94 per ounce in the US, while the equivalent price in Shanghai is roughly USD 104 per ounce after currency conversion. A spread of nearly USD 10 per ounce is not a minor discrepancy but a meaningful signal that the two markets are being driven by different forces.

This divergence is not primarily the result of exchange rates or transaction costs. Instead, it reflects fundamental differences in market structure, pricing mechanisms, and local supply and demand dynamics.