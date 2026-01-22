According to the CME Fedwatch tool, the futures markets are pricing in just under two 25-bps interest rate cuts for 2026, with the cut expectations mostly for the second half of 2026. Lower nominal rates reduce the "opportunity cost" of holding gold, which pays no interest, making it more competitive against Treasury bonds.

For the January 27 - 28, 2026, FOMC meeting, the market consensus is that the Fed will hold rates steady at 3.50%–3.75% after a string of cuts in late 2025. The CME Fedwatch tool has 95% of participants expecting the FED to hold, meaning a pause is largely priced in. However, gold’s sensitivity to the "Neutral Rate" remains the key variable. If Chair Powell’s press conference suggests that 3.5% is the new floor (the terminal rate) due to resilient growth, gold could see a short-term "profit-taking" pullback. Conversely, if the Fed expresses concern over the cooling labor market (currently adding only 50k jobs/month), markets will pull forward expectations for a June cut, providing a tailwind for non-yielding bullion.