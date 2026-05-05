Tech bulls were looking for a dip to buy – Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Intraday Outlook

US stock indexes have bounced back from yesterday’s losses, as tensions in the Middle East have not gotten any worse and WTI Crude retreating.

Rather than reacting to the ongoing stalemate, investors are now focused on next week’s presidential visit to China. President Trump also mentioned this event during his morning appearance.



The upcoming diplomatic summit is giving a boost to the current economic outlook, and Participants have been waiting for it for some time.

Markets are betting that the US will not start a major military operation before President Trump meets with Xi Jinping. This important summit between the leaders of the world’s biggest powers is giving markets a sense of temporary safety.

As a result, tech stocks are gaining even more momentum, and the upbeat mood is quickly returning to cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin breaching $80,000 for the first time since January (up a sneaky 36% since its yearly trough).

Nasdaq is back on top of today's session rally.