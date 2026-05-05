Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Technical: Steep run-up ahead of earnings, at risk of mean reversion decline below 380.20

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- Strong rally ahead of earnings raises expectations risk: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has surged ~92% from March lows, driven by AI optimism, with markets now heavily focused on forward guidance rather than just earnings beats.
- “Sell-the-news” risk in play: Despite strong expected growth (revenue +33% y/y, EPS +34% y/y), AMD’s valuation hinges on AI momentum and hyperscaler demand, increasing the risk of a pullback if guidance underwhelms.
- Technical signals warn of potential pullback: Overbought conditions, bearish RSI divergence, and a breakout above its ascending channel suggest a mean reversion decline below 380.20, with key supports at 310.20 and 287.60.
Ahead of Q1 earnings release today after the close of the US session, expectations for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) remain elevated, with the stock having rallied strongly on AI-driven optimism.
During the onset of the US-Iran war that erupted on 28 February 2026, the share price of AMD only shed -5% from 27 February 2026 to 9 March 2026 low of 189.02 (that’s the lowest level reached for AMD so far) before it staged a magnificent rally of 92% to print a current all-time high of 362.79 on Friday, 1 May 2026.
So far, AMD’s year-to-date performance as of Monday, 4 May 2026, stands at 59.5%, surpassing the “Magnificent 7”, and the US benchmark stock indices: Russell 2000 (+12.7%), Nasdaq 100 (+9.5%), S&P 500 (+5.25), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (+1.8%). Second to the high-flying “National Champion” Intel that soared by a whopping 159.6% (see Fig. 1).
Fig. 1: Intel, AMD, Magnificent7 & US stock indices YTD performance (%) as of 4 May 2026 (Source: MacroMicro)
Forward guidance matters more than earnings beat for AMD
Consensus forecasts point to robust topline growth, led by Data Centre revenues, as demand for AI accelerators continues to scale. Expectations for revenue stand at $9.8-$9.9 billion (+33% y/y), and EPS is expected to come in at $1.29 (+34% y/y).
However, the key focus for investors will be the degree of upside relative to already aggressive expectations, particularly in AI GPU traction and hyperscaler adoption.
Like most AI stocks, AMD trades on forward expectations, not current results, which includes whether AI growth is accelerating faster than already aggressive expectations.
Historically, AMD can drop even after earnings beats if guidance disappoints (risk of “sell the news” even on strong results).
Medium-term technical outlook for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (1 to 3 weeks)
Fig. 2: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) medium-term trend as of 4 May 2026 (Source: TradingView).
Trend bias: Mean reversion corrective decline below 380.20 key medium-term pivotal resistance within major uptrend phase (see Fig. 2).
Supports: 310.20/287.60 (also the 20-day MA), and 264.20 (also the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 9 March 2026 low)
Next resistances: 421.94 and 452.43 (Fibonacci extension cluster)
Key elements to support the medium-term bearish bias on AMD
- The break above the upper boundary of its major ascending channel from the 8 April 2025 low on 24 April 2026 suggests an accelerated-up move that increases the risk of a mean reversion corrective decline.
- The daily RSI momentum indicator has just flashed out a bearish divergence condition at its overbought region, which suggests a potential looming mean reversion decline.
- The daily volatility-adjusted relative strength (VARS) of AMD against the S&P 500 exchange-traded fund has continued to reflect an outperformance condition of AMD over the SPY, in turn, supporting AMD’s current intact major uptrend phase from the 8 April 2025 low.
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