Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Technical: Steep run-up ahead of earnings, at risk of mean reversion decline below 380.20

Ahead of Q1 earnings release today after the close of the US session, expectations for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) remain elevated, with the stock having rallied strongly on AI-driven optimism.

During the onset of the US-Iran war that erupted on 28 February 2026, the share price of AMD only shed -5% from 27 February 2026 to 9 March 2026 low of 189.02 (that’s the lowest level reached for AMD so far) before it staged a magnificent rally of 92% to print a current all-time high of 362.79 on Friday, 1 May 2026.

So far, AMD’s year-to-date performance as of Monday, 4 May 2026, stands at 59.5%, surpassing the “Magnificent 7”, and the US benchmark stock indices: Russell 2000 (+12.7%), Nasdaq 100 (+9.5%), S&P 500 (+5.25), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (+1.8%). Second to the high-flying “National Champion” Intel that soared by a whopping 159.6% (see Fig. 1).